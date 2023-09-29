Man beaten with crowbars during aggravated burglary in Ballymoney
Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “Shortly after 1.30am, it was reported that an unknown number of men forced their way into a house in the area.
“One man who was inside the property at the time, was assaulted and those who carried out the vicious attack are believed to have used various weapons, including crowbars during the assault.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, including small puncture-like wounds, bruising and a suspected broken arm and leg.
“Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 91 29/09/23.”
Anyone with information can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.