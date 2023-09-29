Register
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Man beaten with crowbars during aggravated burglary in Ballymoney

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Cloneen Drive area of Ballymoney on Friday (September 29).
By Una Culkin
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Cloneen Drive area of Ballymoney on Friday 29th September. Credit NI WorldDetectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Cloneen Drive area of Ballymoney on Friday 29th September. Credit NI World
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in the Cloneen Drive area of Ballymoney on Friday 29th September. Credit NI World

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “Shortly after 1.30am, it was reported that an unknown number of men forced their way into a house in the area.

“One man who was inside the property at the time, was assaulted and those who carried out the vicious attack are believed to have used various weapons, including crowbars during the assault.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, including small puncture-like wounds, bruising and a suspected broken arm and leg.

Most Popular

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 91 29/09/23.”

Anyone with information can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.