A man who was disorderly at Ballymena Train Station objected to being searched down his trousers in front of members of the public, a defence solicitor said.

Matthew Joseph Mitchell (36), of Dunvale in the town, was disorderly on January 16 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police on foot patrol at 10am detected a strong smell of cannabis as the defendant walked near them.

He was told he was going to be searched and became "irate" and was swearing loudly using offensive language towards police.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the defendant "felt he was being picked on by the police".

He said the defendant was "embarrassed" at being subjected to a search in front of members of the public "in which the police basically looked down his trousers".

The solicitor said no items were found. He said the defendant "is trying to turn his life around" and works in a factory.

District Judge Nigel Broderick fined him £300. He said the defendant had an "atrocious" record and added: "If you continue offending you will end up going to prison.

"The only thing saving you from anything more than a fine is the fact you are now in employment."