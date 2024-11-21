Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man became disorderly with police following a collision in the area of a market at Nutt's Corner.

Fearghal Tomas Donnelly (29), of Norglen Parade in Belfast, committed offences on Sunday September 15 this year, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

The defendant admitted charges of disorderly behaviour; failing to provide samples; and obstructing a police officer. The defendant had a previous record.

A prosecutor said at 11.45am on September 15 police attended a report of a "damage-only road traffic collision at Nutt's Corner Market".

General view of Nutt's Corner. Photo: Google

She said the report to police was that one of the drivers involved may have been under the influence.

Police saw the defendant in the driver seat of a car; his speech was slurred; there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath and when outside the car he was unsteady on his feet.

The defendant was "highly agitated", shouting and swearing and when police attempted to search him he began to "thrash his arms" and obstruct and "had to be taken to the ground by police".

He refused to give a preliminary breath test and was arrested. He was "argumentative and aggressive" at a police station and failed to give an evidential sample.

A defence lawyer said the defendant "suffers from bad mental health problems". The lawyer told the court: "Unfortunately, a few years ago he witnessed a young child die in a car accident. He was the car behind.

"He was in a house that was shot at ten or twelve years ago when paramilitaries were looking for one of his friends."

The lawyer said the defendant had a friend who had taken his own life and a family member "passed away through epilepsy".

The lawyer added: "The date of this offence coincides with the period of his brother's death four years ago."

The defendant was banned from driving for 14 months and was fined £300.