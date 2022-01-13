Man became disorderly when police refused ‘lift’ from Coleraine to Larne request

Odhran Loughlin (21), of Ballymullock Road, had been in Coleraine at a friend’s party but was “left behind” and “couldn’t find his way home,” a defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said Loughlin was intoxicated and approached a police foot patrol at Railway Road in Coleraine on October 8 last year and asked for a “lift home”.

“He was advised that police did not facilitate this and then he began shouting loudly,” the court heard.

He swore at officers and was “pestering occupants of a car” and despite being warned about his behaviour was arrested.

He then began “squaring up to” police.

The defence lawyer said it had been a “rare” occasion when Loughlin was out socialising and he wished to apologise for his “out of character” behaviour.