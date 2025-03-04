Man bent ex-partner's fingers and assaulted woman who attempted to video incident

A man bent his ex-partner's fingers back and then assaulted and grabbed a phone from the victim's sister as she tried to video the incident.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told Marcin Golon grabbed the victim's sister by the arm and hair and pushed her. She tripped and fell down eleven stairs, a prosecutor said.

The defendant, aged 39, with an address listed as Montague Manor in Ballymena, was sentenced in relation to April 27 last year.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
A defence barrister said the defendant had been convicted after a contest but "maintains his innocence".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious matters" and handed down a five months prison sentence, suspended for three years.

Bail was fixed for appeal against conviction in the sum of £500.

