A man submitted a false Lithuanian licence he bought online to obtain a Northern Ireland driving licence, a court was told.

Julius Kubeckis (36) from Lisnaree in Dungannon is accused of possessing an identity document, namely a driving licence, knowing that it was false.

The local magistrates court heard on Friday (January 13) the false licence was sent by the defendant to the Driver & Vehicle Agency on June 7 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said checks were carried out and the Lithuanian licence was found to be a counterfeit.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She explained that Kubeckis was subsequently arrested and told police that he had bought the licence online for 200 Euros.

The lawyer said the defendant had no licence from Lithuania and never passed a driving test.

A defence lawyer stressed that Kubeckis had immediately admitted the matter.