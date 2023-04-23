A man with a Larne address who admitted breaching a Restraining Order has been given a three months prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Wesley Fletcher (53), of Bay Road Manor, had contacted his ex-wife on January 23 this year. She received nine messages and seven missed calls in breach of a Restraining Order.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 20, a Restraining Order was also extended to 2025.

A defence barrister told the court that the defendant had got in touch with his ex-wife after a "chance" meeting with his wife which had been "convivial".

The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse

The lawyer said the defendant then thought he could text his wife in relation to family matters and "no threats made in the text messages".

However, the court heard, the texts had been "unwanted".

Deputy District Judge John Connolly said he was not activating a previous suspended sentence because there was "no direct threat of violence" in January.

He said if Fletcher "steps out of line" again he would be looking at custody.

