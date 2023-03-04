Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man broke wife’s iPhone because she was playing too many games on it, court told

A Tyrone man who broke his wife’s £1,200 iPhone after he became angry with her playing games on it while he was at work, has been fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy on a criminal damage charge.

By MId Ulster Court Reporter
2 minutes ago

Paulo Martins (35) of Ballysaggart Park, Dungannon, admitted a charge of damaging the iPhone 13 Pro Max on December 27, 2022.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that at 5.45pm there was a verbal argument between the defendant and his wife over how many games she was playing on the phone while he was at work.

Prosecuting said it resulted in the defendant grabbing the phone off her and smashing the screen.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

A defence lawyer explained Martins had bought the iPhone for his wife and he had damaged it out of frustration.

Read More
Fifteen Mid Ulster community organisations receive over £1m in lottery funding

"It was something that had got out of hand,” he said. “It has been a very sobering lesson for him.”