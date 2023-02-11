Police spotted a vehicle driven by James McCreath (45), of Tuppeny Road near Gracehill, clipping a kerb around 10.30pm on January 13 this year.
The defendant was at Ballymena Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.
A prosecutor told the court he had a reading of 40 microgrammes - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
A defence solicitor said the defendant bought his mum a ticket as a Christmas present and they both attended the concert.
The lawyer said the defendant had two glasses of wine and had been "astounded" that he was over the limit.
The defendant, who had a previously clear record, was banned from driving for a year and fined £200.