A man who bought his mother a ticket to a Nathan Carter concert as a Christmas present was caught drink driving after they attended the event at a Ballymena hotel, a court was told.

Police spotted a vehicle driven by James McCreath (45), of Tuppeny Road near Gracehill, clipping a kerb around 10.30pm on January 13 this year.

The defendant was at Ballymena Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

A prosecutor told the court he had a reading of 40 microgrammes - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence solicitor said the defendant bought his mum a ticket as a Christmas present and they both attended the concert.

The lawyer said the defendant had two glasses of wine and had been "astounded" that he was over the limit.

