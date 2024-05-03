Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kurt Graham (26), with an address listed as Holland Park in Ballymena, later admitted cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis on July 25 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court there were seven suspected cannabis plants in a cupboard "however upon forensic examination it was only possible to confirm cannabis in the presence of one of the seven plants due to the size involved".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

When interviewed the defendant told police he believed they were "tomato plants".

A defence solicitor said it had been a "small scale, amateurish, attempt" to try to grow cannabis to avoid having to buy it.