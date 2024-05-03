Man caught cultivating cannabis told police he was growing 'tomato plants'

A man caught growing cannabis in a cupboard initially told police they were "tomato plants".
Published 3rd May 2024, 09:08 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 09:17 BST
Kurt Graham (26), with an address listed as Holland Park in Ballymena, later admitted cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis on July 25 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court there were seven suspected cannabis plants in a cupboard "however upon forensic examination it was only possible to confirm cannabis in the presence of one of the seven plants due to the size involved".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker
When interviewed the defendant told police he believed they were "tomato plants".

A defence solicitor said it had been a "small scale, amateurish, attempt" to try to grow cannabis to avoid having to buy it.

The defendant, who appeared via video link from prison and had a previous record, was given a one month jail term.