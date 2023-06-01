Register
A man on his way home from jet skiing was caught drink driving after police noticed a vehicle going slowly on a motorway behind their car at 12.10am on May 7 this year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:36 BST

Ben Gunning (19), a student, of Cloverhill Vale in Bangor, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police driving on the M2 saw a vehicle behind them which "appeared to be driving particularly slowly".

Police slowed to around 50mph and noticed the vehicle continue to slow behind, before eventually overtaking.

Whilst in front, the vehicle was swerving in the left lane and almost crossed into the right lane where there was traffic. Police activated blue lights and the vehicle pulled over to the hard shoulder.

The defendant failed a preliminary breath test and when taken to Antrim PSNI Station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 51 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant told the court he had been jet skiing in Fermanagh; had taken alcohol and regretted the decision to drive as a "stupid mistake".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was "lucky" he hadn't killed himself or someone else.

The judge said he would take into account a clear record and guilty plea and banned the defendant from driving for a year along with a fine of £250.