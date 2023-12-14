A Lurgan man, who was caught by police driving an electric scooter on pavements through Lurgan town centre while drunk, has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Martin Hackett, aged 45, from Birchdale Manor, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court last Wednesday charged with drink driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A Prosecutor told the court that on Sunday November 19 at around 3pm police spotted the defendant riding a scooter powered by an electric motor along High Street, Lurgan.

“The defendant dismounted and crossed the road to the opposite pavement and was seen to be unsteady on his feet. The defendant mounted the scooter and continued along High Street towards Queen’s Street. Police signalled for him to stop and spoke to him. Police smelled a strong smell of intoxicating liquor. The defendant was arrested for driving while unfit through drink or drugs and driving a vehicle without insurance.”

Hackett was taken to Dungannon Police Station where the lowest evidential sample taken from the defendant was 93mg.

His solicitor told the court that his client was married with two children with no record, no penalty points and has never been in trouble. “There’s a certain amount of ignorance as to the law here. He had no idea,” said the solicitor.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “It seems to be prevalent at the minute that people are driving these scooters without realising that there are legal responsibilities.”

The solicitor asked that the judge show some leniency. “It is a high reading. He does have a car but didn’t drive the car that day. He was on a scooter on a footpath thinking he wasn’t doing any wrong.

"He is particularly concerned as he is a stay-at-home father and his wife works. He has a 12-year-old autistic child and he instructs this is going to cause him significant difficulties if there is a disqualification.”