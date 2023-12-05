Man caught driving at almost 100mph on M1 near Portadown is banned from driving
Oisin Forde, aged 42, from Killana Road in Dublin failed to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on charges of speeding and having no driving licence.
A prosecutor told the court that on Saturday, October 21 this year at around 10.30pm police were conducting a speed check on the M1 eastbound at Junction 11 near Portadown, when a silver Toyota vehicle was detected travelling at a speed of 99 miles per hour.
The vehicle was stopped and the defendant was identified as the driver. He was told what speed he was driving at and didn’t offer any excuse for travelling fast.
Forde was also unable to produce a Republic of Ireland driving licence and a subsequent check with An Garda Síochána confirmed he also failed to produce his driving licence to them and as such they were unable to confirm if he had one.
The prosecutor said: “Because he resides outside the jurisdiction he was arrested for excess speed and also arrested on suspicion of having no driver’s licence. He made no reply under caution.”
A surety of £120 and 130 euros was taken from the defendant by police. For the excess speed he was fined £400 and for having no driving licence he was fined £100 plus the £15 offender’s levy. As the speed was 99mph the defendant was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.