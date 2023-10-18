A Belfast man, caught driving while disqualified in Portadown, has been given a four month jail term suspended for two years.

Stephen Kenneth Robinson, aged 40 from Goldstone Hall, Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday accused of driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A Prosecutor told the court police were on mobile patrol on the Dungannon Road, Portadown at around 9.20pm on May 26, 2023. They stopped a BMW driven by the defendant. He was unable to show insurance and police systems showed he had been disqualified at Laganside Court on July 15, 2022 for 12 months. “Admissions were made at the roadside,” she said.

Robinson’s barrister Damien Halleron asked for credit for the plea. “It’s just pure negligence on when he was told he was disqualified until. He tells me he tried to make some attempt with the DVA to garner when he was disqualified until and he didn’t get a satisfactory answer from them.

"He accepts he has no excuse and that he has no insurance as he is a disqualified driver. He hasn’t resat his test yet so he currently has no licence."

He added that his client is currently off work at the moment after suffering a “significant injury” to his arm. He is on a limited income and living with his 12-year-old son in east Belfast.

“He is in sales and will require his licence at some point. He has a limited record. I have reminded him he cannot get back on the road unless he sits a test.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Having read the Pre-Sentence Report all the community sentences have been ruled out. That leaves me with very little option. Having said that, breach of a court order, particularly one imposed for drink driving – and you have a child don’t you. What would your reaction be if your child was killed by a drunk driver? You would think they should be put off the road and stay off the road until such times as they were legally entitled to get back on the road. Can you see why that also applies to you?” The defendant said “yes”.

District Judge Kelly said: “That’s why it’s a serious offence because the law requires that you are disqualified for a mandatory period of time for drink driving. In your case you have been at it a couple of times – in fact more than a couple of times if we go back to the earlier part of your record. And that’s why you were disqualified.

"I am certifying both offences as so serious there is only one penalty I can impose. Taking into account your plea of guilty, I am going to impose a period of four months custody in respect of each charge. But I will suspend the operation of that for two years from today’s date.”

The District Judge explained if the defendant commits any criminal offence in the next two years that has a prison sentence as a penalty but specifically any motoring offence or any breach of a court order, when the court would come to sentence for the new offence, in addition to the sentence that court imposes it would order Robinson would serve the four months term he received on Friday. He is further disqualified from driving for nine months.