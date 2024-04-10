Man caught speeding at 92mph on A1 between Newry and Belfast near Dromore, escapes driving ban
Patrick Fadden, aged 52, from St James Avenue, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted that Fadden already had three points on his licence.
A prosecutor told the court that on October 12 last year at almost 4pm, a Volkswagen Touareg was detected speeding at 92mph on the A1 Belfast to Newry road at Dromore – in a 60mph zone.
The court heard due to the excessive speed the matter couldn’t be processed under the fixed penalty scheme.
Fadden’s solicitor said his client accepts his speeding and apologised. He revealed Fadden was driving to attend a manual handling course. He added that Fadden is a ‘linesman’ and responsible for clearing roads during storm damage.
“It’s a very specialised job,” said his solicitor, adding his client has been driving for 34 years and his licence is "essential to him”.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “That speed on that road is not one that, in my view, would bring about an automatic disqualification. It is one which would ordinarily attract that maximum penalty points. However it’s an early plea and I will take into consideration the reference from EJC Contracts.
"I’ll bring that down to four penalty points to be endorsed on his licence. It puts him in a precarious enough position in any regard,” said the district judge who said he would ‘slightly enhance’ the fine due to the excessive speed. He fined him £200 with an offender levy of £15 and gave him 10 weeks to pay.