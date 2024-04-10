Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Fadden, aged 52, from St James Avenue, Belfast, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted that Fadden already had three points on his licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor told the court that on October 12 last year at almost 4pm, a Volkswagen Touareg was detected speeding at 92mph on the A1 Belfast to Newry road at Dromore – in a 60mph zone.

The court heard due to the excessive speed the matter couldn’t be processed under the fixed penalty scheme.

Fadden’s solicitor said his client accepts his speeding and apologised. He revealed Fadden was driving to attend a manual handling course. He added that Fadden is a ‘linesman’ and responsible for clearing roads during storm damage.

“It’s a very specialised job,” said his solicitor, adding his client has been driving for 34 years and his licence is "essential to him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “That speed on that road is not one that, in my view, would bring about an automatic disqualification. It is one which would ordinarily attract that maximum penalty points. However it’s an early plea and I will take into consideration the reference from EJC Contracts.