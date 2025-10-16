Man caught with cocaine in Larne is fined

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
A man caught with drugs in Larne has been fined £200.

Ryan McGowan (38), with an address listed as Carson Street, was in possession of cocaine on December 24 last year. He had a previous record.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police spoke with the defendant at Main Street around 4.30pm.

He then placed a bag on the ground which contained cocaine and another drug, the court was told.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the defendant "is no longer involved in any form of drugs" and has done his best to "battle his demons with drugs".

The defendant is originally from Arranmore Island in Donegal, the barrister said.

