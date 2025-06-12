Man caught with cocaine is warned by Lisburn judge he will go to jail if he fails to cooperate with probation service

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A man given a "final chance" by a Lisburn judge after being found in possession of cocaine.

Corey Ryan McOwen, 26, whose address was given as Gardenmore Road in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug.

The court heard that on January 30, 2025, police on mobile patrol stopped a vehicle being driven by the defendant.

Due to a smell, the police suspected drugs were in the car and carried out a search. A small bag containing one quarter of a gram of cocaine was discovered.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Googleplaceholder image
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The defendant made full admission during interview.

Defence told the court: "He has accepted responsibility by pleading at the first opportunity. The drugs were a small amount and for his own personal use.

"He indicates that he is now clean and he is remorseful to be before the court today.

"He is a 26-year-old man with significant mental health difficulties and he is actively seeking help from his GP. He assures that he won't be back before the court again."

placeholder image
During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy told the defendant: "You received a suspended sentence and six months later you are back before the court again.

"I am going to give you one final chance. If this happens again you will serve a long period in custody."

Mr Kennedy imposed a probation order for one year.

He warned the defendant: "If you fail to cooperate, the matter will be referred back to court and you will go to prison.The ball is in your court."

