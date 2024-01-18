A man caught with the Class A drug - MDMA - told police: "I forgot I had that".

Ryan Moorman (22), with an address listed as Hollowburn Road in Antrim town, was detected at 8pm on October 28 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report of the defendant "being assaulted by a group of males" in the Fountain Street area of Antrim town.

The defendant was in breach of bail and when arrested the "small quantity" of drugs was located. He told police: "I forgot I had that. It is MDMA."

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The court heard the defendant was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

A defence barrister said Moorman was due to be released from prison on February 14 and said the defendant's "criminal record does him no favours whatsoever".