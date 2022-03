Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Karl Anthony Hugh McCormick (31), of Seacourt Road, also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a council building at Seacourt and causing criminal damage to a door at an address at Seacourt Road.

The offences occurred on January 18 this year.

Full details have yet to be outlined at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard the defendant is currently living in Belfast.