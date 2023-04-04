A defence solicitor for a man who caused £1,500 worth of damage to a window at the Bombay Spice restaurant and takeaway in Larne said his client had "no animosity with the proprietor" and there were "certainly no racial connotations".

The lawyer was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (March 30) as Darren Randell, (29), with an address listed as Bridewell Drive in Carrickfergus, was sentenced on charges of criminal damage and the theft of two wine glasses in relation to July 8, 2019.

A prosecutor said shortly after midnight on the date in question police attended a report of theft and criminal damage at Bombay Spice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was reported that the defendant entered the premises and stole two wine glasses and caused damage to the front window of the property "by punching it with a dog chain wrapped around his hand".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The court heard it cost £1,300 to fix a large crack in the window and a further £200 to have graphic re-instated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor said the defendant was recognised whilst entering the “high flats” in Larne with another male.

The defendant told police he "couldn't remember what he was doing" at the time of the incident.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had a "considerable amount of drink" and could recall very little of what happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer added that his client wanted to assure the court he had "no animosity whatsoever with the proprietor" and "there were certainly no racial connotations".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious matter" and handed down a six months prison sentence, suspended for a year, to the defendant who had a previous record.

Advertisement

Advertisement