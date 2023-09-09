Register
Man charged after burglary at home of woman in her 80s

Detectives investigating an incident in Ballymena when it was reported that a male entered the house of a woman aged in her 80s and stole a number of bank cards, bank books, a sum of cash and jewellery, have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
The incident is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

In a statement issued on Saturday, police said the man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary, false imprisonment and criminal damage and is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, September 11.

"As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” said a PSNI spokesperson.