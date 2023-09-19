Register
Man charged after drugs, including cocaine, worth £450 found by PSNI in Waringstown searches.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:36 BST
The police, who were on patrol at the time, said they found 11 ‘deal bags’ some of which also contained herbal cannabis.

The drugs were found following the search of a vehicle and then a follow up search of a house.

A spokesperson for the PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said: “Whilst conducting proactive patrols in the Waringstown area, Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a vehicle and a search was conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Suspected drugs found by the PSNI in the Waringstown, Craigavon area. Photo courtesy of the PSNISuspected drugs found by the PSNI in the Waringstown, Craigavon area. Photo courtesy of the PSNI
"11 deal bags containing £450 worth of cocaine and a quantity of herbal cannabis was located inside the vehicle. A follow up house search was conducted and the driver has now been charged to court.

"If you have any information about drugs in your area please make contact with your local Neighbourhood team.”