Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man was charged with five counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police.

The alleged offences relate to an incident in Thomas Street, where police had been called after receiving a report of an assault shortly before 12.50am on April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They found a man, aged in his 20s, with injuries to his head. It is believed he was hit with a glass bottle.

Thomas Street in Portadown. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Chief Inspector Brendan Green said on Saturday: “The suspect, who was inside a property, had a number of weapons, and was pointing what was believed to be a gun at attending officers.

"Specialist officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community and at around 1.50am the man was arrested.”

Police have confirmed that following enquiries, it has been determined that the gun was an imitation gun.

The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, April 29.