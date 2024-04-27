Man charged after four police officers were assaulted in Portadown
The man was charged with five counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police.
The alleged offences relate to an incident in Thomas Street, where police had been called after receiving a report of an assault shortly before 12.50am on April 27.
They found a man, aged in his 20s, with injuries to his head. It is believed he was hit with a glass bottle.
Chief Inspector Brendan Green said on Saturday: “The suspect, who was inside a property, had a number of weapons, and was pointing what was believed to be a gun at attending officers.
"Specialist officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community and at around 1.50am the man was arrested.”
Police have confirmed that following enquiries, it has been determined that the gun was an imitation gun.
The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, April 29.
Police said as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.