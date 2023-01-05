Man charged after Newtownabbey £100,000 suspected cocaine seizure
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the recovery of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 following the search of a car in Newtownabbey on December 30, 2022, have charged a man to court.
By Valerie Martin
4 minutes ago
The 37-year-old is charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, obstruction and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, January 6.
Advertisement
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The seizure of suspected cocaine was made in Newtownabbey on December 30.