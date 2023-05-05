Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a 28 year old man after €20,000 were seized when police searched a lorry between Markethill and Armagh.

The 28-year-old man, who was stopped on the Markethill Road, Armagh on Thursday May 4, has been charged with a number of offences including handling stolen goods, possessing criminal property, fraudulently using vehicle registration mark and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday 30th May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lorry, and approximately €20,000 cash found inside the lorry, have been seized by police as part of the investigation.