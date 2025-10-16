A 41 year old man has been charged to court following a report of a burglary in the Fisherwick Gardens area of Ballymena on Wednesday evening, October 15.

The man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary with intent to steal, common assault, attempted burglary and disorderly behaviour.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 17.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.