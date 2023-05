Police have charged a 43-year-old-man following reports of a domestic assault in the Portadown area on Thursday (May 18).

A PSNI spokesperson said members of the public came to the aid of the victim and helped police locate the suspect.

The man has been charged with common assault and is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court in June.

