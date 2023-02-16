Register
Man charged following assault at home on Longlands Road, Newtownabbey

A 20-year-old man has been charged following an assault on another man at a property on Longlands Road in Newtownabbey.

By Valerie Martin
2 minutes ago

He is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, February 14.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was at home with his partner when an assailant entered the house at around 9pm. He has sustained significant and potentially life changing injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man charged in relation to the assault is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 15.

Longlands Road, Newtownabbey. Picture: Google
"As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.