A 20-year-old man has been charged following an assault on another man at a property on Longlands Road in Newtownabbey.

He is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, February 14.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was at home with his partner when an assailant entered the house at around 9pm. He has sustained significant and potentially life changing injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man charged in relation to the assault is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 15.

Longlands Road, Newtownabbey. Picture: Google