He is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, February 14.
Police said the 31-year-old victim was at home with his partner when an assailant entered the house at around 9pm. He has sustained significant and potentially life changing injuries.
A PSNI spokesperson said the man charged in relation to the assault is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 15.
"As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.