Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man charged following Co Tyrone incidents

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a report of a number of incidents in Co Tyrone on Thursday (December 15).

By Valerie Martin
4 minutes ago

He is charged with a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, using a motor vehicle without insurance, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, burglary, common assault and handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrate's Court today (Saturday).

Read More
Seven Mid Ulster community groups get festive boost from National Lottery
Most Popular
The man is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrate's Court.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.