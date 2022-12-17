He is charged with a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drugs, using a motor vehicle without insurance, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, burglary, common assault and handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrate's Court today (Saturday).
Advertisement
Advertisement
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.