A PSNI spokesperson said the 27-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 23.
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.
Police had appealed to witnesses to the assault, which was reported shortly after 11.40pm on Friday night. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with ‘substantial head injuries.