Detectives investigating a report of a serious assault in the Tynan Drive area of Monkstown in Newtownabbey on Friday, January 20 have charged a man to court.

A PSNI spokesperson said the 27-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 23.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.

Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

