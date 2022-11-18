Man charged following spate of North Antrim burglaries
A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of burglary, theft, theft of vehicle, vehicle interference, two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
By Una Culkin
35 minutes ago
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 2:43pm
He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 5. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
The charges are in relation to a number of incidents including a spate of burglaries in North Antrim which occurred between April 12 and April 21.