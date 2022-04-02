Loading...

Man charged following Upper Hightown Road operation

A man is due in court today (Saturday) following a police search operation on the Upper Hightown Road area of Belfast yesterday (Friday, April 1).

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 2nd April 2022

The 23-year-old was charged following an operation involving detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and officers from the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team.

He is charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.

Police carried out the operation on the Upper Hightown Road.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

