Man charged following Upper Hightown Road operation

The 23-year-old was charged following an operation involving detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and officers from the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team.
He is charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.