Man charged following Upper Hightown Road operation

The 23-year-old was charged following an operation involving detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and officers from the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team.

He is charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.

Police carried out the operation on the Upper Hightown Road.