The 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a burglary in the Hilden View area of the city on Wednesday, January 31.

He has been charged with a number of offences including handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 8.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Belfast Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

In an earlier statement in relation to the incident, police said it had been reported that a blue Tesla Model 3 car was stolen after entry was gained to a property and keys for the vehicle were taken.

A sum of cash and a wallet were also taken during the incident, with the vehicle later found in the Moyard Park area of Belfast a short time later.