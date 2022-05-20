Man charged in connection with drugs estimated to be worth over £7k

James Michael Murphy (50), appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he has been in custody since December.

He is charged in relation to December 16, 2021.

His charges include possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of heroin, cocaine, cannabis and Pregabalin.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The defendant was seeking to be released on bail to an address at Richmond Park in Ballymena.

A police officer objected to bail saying “he may be involved in the supply of heroin from that address”.

The court heard the defendant’s DNA was linked to 24 grammes of heroin which was found “under” Murphy at a property.

The court was told the heroin was estimated to be worth £3,200 and the cannabis had an estimated value of almost £4,000.

The officer believed Murphy “poses a danger to himself with the use of heroin.”

The officer said mobile phone triages “didn’t reveal anything”.

The policeman said the defendant “denied any knowledge” of cannabis and heroin.

A defence lawyer said Murphy passed his most recent drug test in prison.

Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said police had concerns that the defendant had been involved in drug offending and there was a risk of further offences.

The judge said the address was unsuitable.