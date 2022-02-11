Man charged in connection with ‘£1 million’ Larne cannabis haul is now on bail

Ciaran McAuley, with an address listed as Parkanore estate, is charged with offences including possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

The charges are in relation to the discovery of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of £1 million following the search of a lorry and trailer in the Larne Harbour area in the early hours of Tuesday November 30, 2021, by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), working as part of the joint agency Organised Crime Task Force.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday February 8, was told the defendant was granted bail on January 21 which was perfected on January 28.

A prosecutor said a forensics report in the case is due by March 20.