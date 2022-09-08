Man charged in connection with ‘£1m’ Larne Harbour cannabis haul has bail varied

Ciaran McAuley, with an address listed as Parkanore estate, is charged with being concerned in making an offer to supply cannabis; possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

The charges are in relation to the discovery of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of £1 million following the search of a lorry and trailer in the Larne Harbour area in the early hours of Tuesday November 30, 2021, by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), working as part of the joint agency Organised Crime Task Force.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant was seeking a bail variation to allow him to drive to England and Scotland “for his father who owns a transport business”.

The lawyer said drugs were found in a lorry trailer and when interviewed the accused had “denied knowledge of those drugs”.

A police officer objected to the bail variation.

He said “80 kilogrammes of cannabis” had been found and there was a concern of “further offences”.

The officer added the police concern was that it “gives him the opportunity to bring further drugs into Northern Ireland”.

The defence lawyer said lorries driven by the defendant could be fitted with a “tracker” which meant they would “know its exact and precise movements”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick granted the bail variation and said in advance of driving, the defendant would have to provide to police the registration number of the lorry he is driving for ‘McAuley Transport’; his date of departure and date of expected return; along with his route.