A Limavady man charged in connection with an unexploded petrol bomb is alleged to have told a neighbour he would "burn her out and burn her dog".

Samuel Millar (33), of Windsor Avenue, is charged with making a threat to kill; making a threat to damage property; tampering with a vehicle; and attempting to cause an explosion with a petrol bomb likely to endanger life.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday (August 12), via video link from a police station.

A police officer said at 10am on Sunday, August 10, police received a report an "unexploded petrol bomb" had been located at an address at Windsor Avenue.

A bottle containing petrol with kitchen roll attached was on a garden bench. The kitchen roll was charred and appeared to have been lit.

A woman said that at 5.30am on Sunday she had gone to the defendant's home to ask him to turn loud music down and Millar allegedly told her to "f**k off" and "called her names".

Another female neighbour said the defendant had told her he would "burn her out and burn her dog". He was allegedly seen tampering with window wipers on her vehicle.

A defence solicitor said there was nothing to connect the defendant with the petrol bomb. He said the defendant has a "very difficult mental health history".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that given what the defendant had allegedly done before the petrol bomb was found it was a "circumstantial case".

The defendant was bailed in the sum of £500 with a £500 surety to an address to be approved away from Windsor Avenue. He is not to enter Windsor Avenue; there is a 10pm - 7am curfew; he is not to contact witnesses; and he is not to consume alcohol.

The case was adjourned to Limavady Magistrates Court sitting in Coleraine on September 3.