Man charged in relation to alleged Lawrencestown assault

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 16:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on two men in Lawrencestown.

He is accused of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily with intent.

The charges are in relation to a report of an assault in which two men, one man aged in his 70s and one man aged in his 40s, were injured at the Halls Mill Green area of Lawrencetown on Tuesday, June 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting 1775 25/06/24.

The man is due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court sitting at Newry Magistrates court on Thursday, June 27.