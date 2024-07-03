Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on two men in Lawrencestown.

He is accused of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily with intent.

The charges are in relation to a report of an assault in which two men, one man aged in his 70s and one man aged in his 40s, were injured at the Halls Mill Green area of Lawrencetown on Tuesday, June 25.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting 1775 25/06/24.