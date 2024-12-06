Police investigating a report of burglary at commercial premises in the Ballymena area and other related offences on Wednesday (December 4) have charged a man to court

The 32-year-old has been charged with threats to damage property, attempted burglary, burglary and assault on police.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, December 6.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police are also investigating a linked report of arson at a flat complex in the Drumtara area of the town during the early hours of Thursday morning, December 5.

The man has since been released on police bail in relation to this report to allow for further enquiries.