A man has appeared before a court to face a number of charges relating to an Easter incident during which a police officer was allegedly bitten and had blood spat in his face.

Ronan Desmond Christopher Murray (41), of Staffordstown Road, Randalstown, appeared via video link from Antrim town at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a man; possession of offensive weapons - a machete and a chisel; assaulting and resisting a police officer; and a number of charges of causing criminal damage to property and vehicles.

A police officer said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

A defence solicitor said no application was being made for bail. The defendant was remanded into custody to appear back at court on May 16.

No details regarding the alleged circumstances relating to the charges were outlined at court. The charges relate to an incident on Sunday April 9.

In a press release on April 10, the PSNI had said: "Police received a report shortly after 11.45pm on Sunday, 9th April of a man with a knife in the Staffordstown Road area. On officers’ arrival, police located two men, one of whom was lying on the ground in the area with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect who was biting him. He also had a serious injury to his arm.

“Windows were damaged at the front of the victim’s house – causing minor injuries to a second man. Damage was also caused to the windows of another house and car in the area.

