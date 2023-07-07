William Sholdis (32), of Castletown Park, is charged in relation to between August 2019 and March 2021.
He is accused of ten charges of making indecent photos of children; six of possession of 'prohibited' images of children and two of possession of an 'extreme pornographic image'.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on September 4.
He was given £500 bail with a condition that he "must not have access to any person under 18 unless approved by Social Services".