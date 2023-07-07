A man with a Ballynure address, who is accused of making indecent photographs of children, has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

William Sholdis (32), of Castletown Park, is charged in relation to between August 2019 and March 2021.

He is accused of ten charges of making indecent photos of children; six of possession of 'prohibited' images of children and two of possession of an 'extreme pornographic image'.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on September 4.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press