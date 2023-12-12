Man charged to court after Ballymena disturbance
Police responding to a report of a disturbance in the Pennybridge Industrial Estate area of Ballymena on Monday, December 11 have charged a 48-year-old man to court.
The man failed to engage with officers in attendance and was subsequently charged with obstruction.
He is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.