Patrick John Brennan, aged 54, of no fixed abode, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with arson endangering life with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an article with intent to damage property.

Police at the scene of the incident at the Halifax branch on the corner of High Street and Woodhouse Street. Picture: Press Eye

The charges were officially put to Brennan. Firstly, that he unlawfully set the Halifax building on fire being reckless as to whether this would endanger the lives of those living in neighbouring buildings. Secondly, that he had an offensive weapon, namely a sledgehammer in the High Street area of Portadown and thirdly that he had a sledgehammer and petrol cannister without lawful excuse to use or permit another to use it to destroy or damage property belonging to the Halifax.

When asked, Brennan, who was in the dock, said he understood the charges. A PSNI officer told the court he could connect the accused to the charges.

A prosecution lawyer said there was a request for further information and the file is due on March 14.

“A directing officer has indicated that this will likely go on indictment and I understand my friend has a bail variation application before the court,” the prosecutor said.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he had an email saying the defendant wanted to travel to Donegal on March 14 and 15 with this being approved by the PSNI. The district judge agreed to lift his bail conditions to permit this.