Man charged with ‘assault aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse’

Ryan Finnegan (36), of Carnlea Road, faces three such assault charges relating to the same female - one on March 11 and two on March 20 this year.

He is also charged with criminal damage to a door, with the alleged offence ‘aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse’ on March 11 and criminal damage to a phone belonging to the female on March 20.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant is further accused of stealing ‘medication’.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from custody.

A police officer had no objection to bail subject to an appropriate address.

Defence barrister Charlene Dempsey said the charges “fall under the new domestic violence legislation where notices will have to be served with regards to the relationship, etc”.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne granted the defendant bail in the sum of £200 to an address to be approved by police.

The defendant is not to be in the Ballyclare area and is not to contact the alleged injured party.