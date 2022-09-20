Man charged with assault on police

Police in Ballymena have charged a 22-year-old man with a number of offences including theft, criminal damage, assault on police and interference with vehicles.

The charges relate to an incident of attempted car theft, on Monday September 19th morning, in the Blacks Grove area.

He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on October 13.

