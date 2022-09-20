Man charged with assault on police
Police in Ballymena have charged a 22-year-old man with a number of offences including theft, criminal damage, assault on police and interference with vehicles.
The charges relate to an incident of attempted car theft, on Monday September 19th morning, in the Blacks Grove area.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on October 13.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).