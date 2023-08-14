Man charged with attempted murder after serious Whitewell Road assault

Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Whitewell Road area on Monday morning (August 14) have charged a man to court.

The 64-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police reported earlier that they were investigating a report that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault. He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

A PSNI spokesperson said the arrested man is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.