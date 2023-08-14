Man charged with attempted murder after serious Whitewell Road assault

The 64-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Police reported earlier that they were investigating a report that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault. He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.
A PSNI spokesperson said the arrested man is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.