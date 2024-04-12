Man charged with attempted murder after Upper Ballinderry stabbing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report at around 3.40pm that a man had been stabbed in the North Street area.
Officers along with other emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences has now been charged to court.
He is accused of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.
He has also been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug and common assault.
The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 15
Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.