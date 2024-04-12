Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received a report at around 3.40pm that a man had been stabbed in the North Street area.

Officers along with other emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences has now been charged to court.

Detectives investigating a report of a stabbing in the North Street area of Upper Ballinderry on Friday, April 12 have charged a man to court. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

He is accused of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill.

He has also been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug and common assault.

The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 15