Man charged with attempted murder in Ballymena

Police have confirmed the 32-year-old man is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court today.
The charge is in relation to an incident in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Police at a house at Cushendall Road, Ballymena, on Sunday morning. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Police at a house at Cushendall Road, Ballymena, on Sunday morning. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker