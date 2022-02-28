Man charged with attempted murder in Ballymena

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Ballymena yesterday (Sunday, February 27).

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:25 am

Police have confirmed the 32-year-old man is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court today.

The charge is in relation to an incident in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police at a house at Cushendall Road, Ballymena, on Sunday morning. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Read More

Read More
NRC ready to play important role in Hydrogen Training Academy
Police at a house at Cushendall Road, Ballymena, on Sunday morning. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker