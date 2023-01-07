Register
Man charged with causing Co Antrim explosion in 1990

A 53-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences relating to an incident in 1990.

By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, (Saturday,January 7).

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch had charged the man with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

The charges are in connection with a bomb explosion on New Street in Randalstown on November 25, 1990.

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.