A 53-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences relating to an incident in 1990.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, (Saturday,January 7).

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch had charged the man with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

The charges are in connection with a bomb explosion on New Street in Randalstown on November 25, 1990.

