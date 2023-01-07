He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, (Saturday,January 7).
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch had charged the man with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.
Advertisement
The charges are in connection with a bomb explosion on New Street in Randalstown on November 25, 1990.
Advertisement
As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.