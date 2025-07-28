Jaidyn Rice. Photo provided by PSNI

A 30-year-old man is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court tomorrow (July 29) on charges relating to a fatal road traffic collision in Bangor.

He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other offences.

Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Jaidyn Rice (16), from the Bangor area, who was a pedestrian, sadly died at the scene following the collision involving a car on the West Circular Road on Tuesday, July 8, around 10:55pm.